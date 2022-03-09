England Lionesses ‘excited’ for Molineux return

Fans in the stands during the Arnold Clark Cup match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

And head coach Sarina Wiegman said she is ‘excited to be going back back to Wolverhampton’ after her side were given such rapturous welcome for their clash against Germany last month.

That game saw England win the Arnold Clarke Cup in front of more than 13,000 fans.

The Lionesses are now slated to return to Molineux to take on Belgium on June 16, and then European champions Holland, at Elland Road, on June 24, with an overseas fixture against opposition to be confirmed then to be played before Wiegman’s squad return to England ahead of their Euro 2022 opener against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

England are unbeaten since former Holland international Sarina Wiegman took over as head coach in September and have already experienced tournament success this year, winning the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup last month.

Wiegman, whose side are next in action in 2023 World Cup qualifiers away to North Macedonia and Northern Ireland on April 8 and 12, said: “Although at the moment we are fully focused on the two upcoming April qualifiers, with the Euros approaching you also feel the excitement growing. These matches against Belgium and the Netherlands will be just the challenge we need in the last weeks of our work to be ready for the Euros.

“I hope we can continue the progress we have shown so far and build on the strong team spirit and togetherness that we will need to have in the final tournament.

“And of course playing Netherlands, and seeing so many familiar faces again who Arjan (Veurink, assistant) and I have worked with for many years gives a special touch to a game against good opposition.

“I am excited to be going back to Wolverhampton. We were given a tremendous welcome against Germany.