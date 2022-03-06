Wolves 0 Crystal Palace 2 - Player ratings

Jose Sa - 5
The goalkeeper could have done better with the first goal. He did make some good saves later in the game.
Max Kilman - 4
Another disappointing afternoon for a player who has failed to reach his standards in the last two games.
Conor Coady - 5
The skipper was not at his best and got caught out of position too often. He settled in the second half.
Romain Saiss - 5
A slightly nervy display from Saiss, who often struggled to retain possession and lumped long balls forward, unsuccessfully.
Ki-Jana Hoever - 3
The youngster only lasted 25 minutes before his injury but during his spell he looked flat, uninterested and unfit.
Ruben Neves - 5
Even when Wolves have struggled Neves has often still performed, but against Palace he failed to get a foothold on the game and his range of passing was wayward.
Joao Moutinho - 5
A hard-working but fairly average display from Moutinho, who was outmuscled by Palace’s midfield.
Fernando Marcal - 6
Marcal consistently found space on the flank and although it did not always work, he was still offering an option. He created several chances in the second half.
Pedro Neto - 5
On his first start following his injury comeback, Neto was unable to make much of an impact. His team-mates failed to find him in the right positions.
Hwang Hee-chan - 5
With one big chance to score, Hwang delayed his shot and lost the chance. He worked hard but dipped in and out of the game.
Daniel Podence - 5
A poor first half was followed up by an improved second half, when Podence was finally moved out wide rather than in a false nine position, which did not have the desired impact.
Substitutes
Jonny Castro Otto (for Hoever, 25), 5, Raul Jimenez (for Neto, 63), 6, Chiquinho (for Kilman, 79), 6.
Subs not used: Ruddy, Boly, Ait-Nouri, Dendoncker, Trincao, Silva.