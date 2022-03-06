Wolves 0 Crystal Palace 2 - Player ratings

Pedro Neto. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 5

The goalkeeper could have done better with the first goal. He did make some good saves later in the game.

Max Kilman - 4

Another disappointing afternoon for a player who has failed to reach his standards in the last two games.

Conor Coady - 5

The skipper was not at his best and got caught out of position too often. He settled in the second half.

Romain Saiss - 5

A slightly nervy display from Saiss, who often struggled to retain possession and lumped long balls forward, unsuccessfully.

Ki-Jana Hoever - 3

The youngster only lasted 25 minutes before his injury but during his spell he looked flat, uninterested and unfit.

Ruben Neves - 5

Even when Wolves have struggled Neves has often still performed, but against Palace he failed to get a foothold on the game and his range of passing was wayward.

Joao Moutinho - 5

A hard-working but fairly average display from Moutinho, who was outmuscled by Palace’s midfield.

Fernando Marcal - 6

Marcal consistently found space on the flank and although it did not always work, he was still offering an option. He created several chances in the second half.

Pedro Neto - 5

On his first start following his injury comeback, Neto was unable to make much of an impact. His team-mates failed to find him in the right positions.

Hwang Hee-chan - 5

With one big chance to score, Hwang delayed his shot and lost the chance. He worked hard but dipped in and out of the game.

Daniel Podence - 5

A poor first half was followed up by an improved second half, when Podence was finally moved out wide rather than in a false nine position, which did not have the desired impact.

Substitutes

Jonny Castro Otto (for Hoever, 25), 5, Raul Jimenez (for Neto, 63), 6, Chiquinho (for Kilman, 79), 6.