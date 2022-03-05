Notification Settings

Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace: Liam Kean and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Last Updated:

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the defeat to Crystal Palace.

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen
The hosts failed to retain possession or create any meaningful chances as numerous individual errors handed Palace the game on a silver platter.

First, Jean-Philippe Mateta bundled home a soft opening goal before Max Kilman scythed down Jeffrey Schlupp in the box for a stonewall penalty.

Wilfried Zaha stepped up and smashed it home to hand Palace a deserved 2-0 lead, which they took into the break.

Wolves marginally improved in the second half but still struggled to break down a stubborn Palace defence.

As a result, they fell to a very poor defeat in front of frustrated home supporters.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

