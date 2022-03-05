Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace: Liam Kean and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

The hosts failed to retain possession or create any meaningful chances as numerous individual errors handed Palace the game on a silver platter.
First, Jean-Philippe Mateta bundled home a soft opening goal before Max Kilman scythed down Jeffrey Schlupp in the box for a stonewall penalty.
Wilfried Zaha stepped up and smashed it home to hand Palace a deserved 2-0 lead, which they took into the break.
Wolves marginally improved in the second half but still struggled to break down a stubborn Palace defence.
As a result, they fell to a very poor defeat in front of frustrated home supporters.