What channel is Wolves vs Crystal Palace? Kick-off time, how to follow and team news

Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bruno Lage's men face a London side for a third consecutive game, but will be grateful to be back at Molineux on Saturday following back to back losses in the capital.

As the pursuit for the European places hot up, nothing but victory will be sufficient for Wolves, as they sit five points behind 6th place Arsenal who also have two games in hand.

The visiting Eagles, managed by Patrick Vieira travel to Wolverhampton off the back of a midweek FA Cup last-16 win against Stoke City.

Palace sit comfortable in mid-table, but come with a joint league-high record of 12 draws this season.

The reverse-fixture in November saw Crystal Palace take all three points in a 2-0 win.

What time is Wolves vs Crystal Palace?

Wolves vs Crystal Palace is one of five 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League on Saturday.

Where to follow Wolves vs Crystal Palace

As it's a 3pm kick-off the match will not be shown live in the UK.

Fans can follow the match blog on the Express & Star, but there will also be match commentary on BBC Radio Wolverhampton.

Team news

Pedro Neto made his third substitute appearance of the season away at West Ham on Sunday, and Bruno Lage may be tempted to bring him into the starting line-up in order to shake things up in the forward line.

Crystal Palace come into the game with no injury concerns.

Next fixture

Next up for Wolves is a visit from Roy Hodgson's Watford side.