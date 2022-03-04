Bruno Lage: Chiquinho needs to be given time at Wolves

Bruno Lage gives instructions to Chiquinho (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The young winger signed from Estoril in January in a £3million deal – with £1.25million in add-ons.

He has made two senior appearances for the club from the bench in February and has also had minutes with the under-23s, where he enjoyed an electric display in the win over Reading this week.

"Chiquinho is a good player and the club followed him a long time ago, around one year ago," Lage said.

"He is a player for the present and a player for the future. These are the kind of players the club should look at.

"We also need some good players for now to build that team we want. The main point is to continue the way we are working and to help the team to improve."

When asked for the club's plans for Chiquinho this season – after Wolves decided not to loan him out – Lage added: "To try to adapt as soon as possible to the new culture and new style.

"He is a young talent. He played for Estoril and the club followed him a long time ago.

"We decided now is a good chance to bring him to us and he has four months to adapt, train with his team-mates, to know the club, the culture and the city, to know the system and understand the way we train.

"If he has any chance also to understand the intensity of playing in the Premier League.

"It depends on the player and what answers they give us every day."

This season Lage has often taken his time to integrate players, choosing first to have them learn the style and what is expected of them in training.

That is particularly true for young players, with Fabio Silva's minutes slowly increasing throughout the season, and that will be the same path for Chiquinho.

"We are doing a fantastic job and are very happy in that position, but sometimes it's the little things we have to understand," Lage said.

"Players can learn and train and then they are more ready to play. A good example is Fabio, that's why he was playing 10 or 15 minutes, because now I can really see he is doing the things the way I like.