Wolves reward Luke Cundle development with new long-term contract

Luke Cundle during his first Wolves Premier League start in the win at Tottenham last month

Cundle, 19, has impressed head coach Bruno Lage and forced his way into the first-team picture at Molineux this season and has now tied down his future with Wolves.

Warrington-born Cundle, whose senior bow came back in September 2019 in the EFL Cup against Reading, has captained every age group of the club's academy since he switched from Burnley in 2014.

Having regularly caught the eye in James Collins' under-23s outfit, he made his Premier League debut for the club as a late substitute in the 3-1 victory over Southampton on January 15 and backed that up with a first top flight start in the 2-0 win at Tottenham the following month.

Cundle won praised for a composed and mature display in the victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Head coach Lage has said the talented teen has earned the trust of his senior colleagues.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: “It’s fantastic for Luke, being rewarded with a new contract, and for the club to retain a very talented young player.

"Luke, coming in as a young boy, and progressing to become a Premier League player, is a fantastic story for the academy, and shows the pathway for others.

“In all the time Luke’s been with us, he’s always had football intelligence and enthusiasm – he just loves football, and as he’s got stronger, his skills have kicked in. Bruno talks about the players trusting him and that’s one of the best accolades you can have, and ultimately the manager did as well to play him at Tottenham, when he was brilliant.

"It’s not easy, some of his mates have dropped off, but he’s kept going. He has an enthusiasm to train every day and be the best he can be. Whether he’s in the under-23s or first team, you don’t see a difference, he’s happy to enjoy his football.

“He’s got to keep doing what he’s doing, which is train hard every day, learning from the manager, his staff and first-team players. They’ve taken him under their wing and he’s not 20 yet, so it’s an opportunity for him to kick on and become a regular, which is difficult with the players we have, but that’s got to be his challenge.”