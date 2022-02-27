Notification Settings

West Ham 1 Wolves 0: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-0 defeat at the London Stadium.

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

Following the late collapse at Arsenal on Thursday night, Wolves had a quick turnaround but controlled possession in the early minutes of the game.

That was short lived, however, as the hosts got into their stride and too easily bypassed Wolves’ midfield.

The Hammers could not find their scoring touch before half-time, but on the hour-mark birthday boy Tomas Soucek prodded home to give the hosts a deserved lead.

From that moment, Wolves entered a horrific spell of defending. West Ham opened them up time and again and attempted to walk the ball in, but somehow did not double their lead.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

