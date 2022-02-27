'I can't remember Fabianski having to make a save!' Wolves fans frustrated after lacklustre defeat - WATCH

Wolves fans

Following the late collapse at Arsenal on Thursday night, Wolves had a quick turnaround but controlled possession in the early minutes of the game.

That was short lived, however, as the hosts got into their stride and too easily bypassed Wolves’ midfield.

The Hammers could not find their scoring touch before half-time, but on the hour-mark birthday boy Tomas Soucek prodded home to give the hosts a deserved lead.