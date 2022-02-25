Kevin Thelwell appointed Everton's director of football

Kevin Thelwell is heading over to America (Credit: Wolves)

Thelwell left Wolves in February 2020 to become head of sport at New York Red Bulls.

With expertise at developing young talent, Thelwell helped guide the Red Bulls into the MLS Cup playoffs with the youngest roster in the MLS.

But the 48-year-old returns to the Premier League to take up a new challenge at Goodison Park.

“I’m so pleased to be joining Everton and to have the opportunity to play a part in the club’s ambitious journey," said Thelwell.

"I’m greatly looking forward to working with Frank and the players and to helping the owner and board achieve their long-term footballing objectives.

“The owner, the chairman and the CEO all presented compelling reasons for me to join this great club and I am really excited to have the opportunity to work with them all and to move Everton forward. I can’t get wait to get started.”

Thelwell was sporting director at Wolves between 2016 and 2020 and was previously head of football development and recruitment between 2013 and 2016.