Bruno Lage: Hard to predict top four in 'crazy' Premier League

Seven points currently separate Manchester United in fourth with Tottenham in eighth but a discrepancy in the number of matches played following a host of coronavirus-led postponements means the picture is much less clear.

Wolves are seventh at present, having conceded a last-minute goal to slip to a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on Thursday night.

If they had held on to win at the Emirates, Lage's side would have moved into fifth place, above the Gunners, and now they travel to London once again to take on West Ham this Sunday.

Another team in the Champions League race, West Ham sit two points above Wolves having played a game more and Lage feels recent results across the league have shown the unpredictable nature of the division.

"When you see what happened in the last four or five days: we beat Tottenham, Tottenham had beat Man City and after Burnley beat Tottenham," he said.

"That's why here in the Premier League every game is a hard game to win and that's why here we we need to prepare the game every time in the best way.

"That's why it's so important, in my opinion, we need to continue to play like we played against Arsenal.

"So people can dream about that and what I can promise them is we will continue to work in that way, it is to play now against West Ham in the same way we played here, to create chances but to score the goals.

"If we beat Arsenal we have 43 points and in the end, in added-time, we don't have any points.

"That is why, here, it is so hard to predict anything. The only thing we can control is that we need to continue to work and then give confidence for people to believe in us."

Wolves won at the London Stadium in November, their only victory in a run of six Premier League games as Raul Jimenez's goal proved enough to beat the in-form Hammers.

"It was a very important game," Lage said, looking back on the 1-0 win.

"I think in that moment, we did our best performance in October and November.

"It was very good for us, that was a good victory because we played very well in that game.