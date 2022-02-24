'Wolves got what they deserved!' Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis as Arsenal win it late - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

Hwang Hee-chan superbly intercepted a Gabriel back pass within the opening 10 minutes to give Wolves the lead, before Raul Jimenez missed a glorious one-on-one chance.

But from that moment it was all Arsenal as the hosts cut through Wolves’ defence. Several chances, in both halves, came and went as the visitors hung on.

The attacking onslaught was relentless and in the 82nd minute they found a way through when Pepe finished from close range.