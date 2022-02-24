Notification Settings

'Heartbreaking!' Wolves fans gutted following late Arsenal winner - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished:

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 2-1 defeat at Arsenal.

Hwang Hee-chan superbly intercepted a Gabriel back pass within the opening 10 minutes to give Wolves the lead, before Raul Jimenez missed a glorious one-on-one chance.

But from that moment it was all Arsenal as the hosts cut through Wolves’ defence. Several chances, in both halves, came and went as the visitors hung on.

The attacking onslaught was relentless and in the 82nd minute they found a way through when Pepe finished from close range.

Wolves went from potentially moving into fifth to staying in seventh when Lacazette squeezed home a dramatic late winner to leave the Wolves players out on their feet.

