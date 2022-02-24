Bruno Lage 'proud' of Wolves performance at Arsenal

Bruno Lage (Getty)

The European six-pointer saw Wolves throw away a 1-0 lead and suffer a 2-1 loss in the 96th minute.

Wolves struggled for a foothold in the game and were faced with plenty of Arsenal pressure, but Lage is adamant he was pleased with what he saw.

“I’m proud. The word is proud, of what we did here against this team in this stadium," Lage said.

“I think we started the game very well and had three good chances to make the score 2-0 for us, first with Hwang, then Raul (Jimenez) and Pedro Neto.

“I think it’s fair to say when (Conor) Coady recovered the ball and we had three against one, and the referee whistled for a foul – in my opinion it’s not a foul.

“After that, it’s football. We tried to manage the game in the best way and they scored two goals.

“We played better today than we did against Leicester. But this is football, we didn't win any points today. Our target is to continue in this way and go to West Ham and continue in this way.

"I believe the fans will go home with the same feeling as me, disappointed because we lost, but proud."

Wolves suffered a blow when Nelson Semedo suffered a suspected hamstring injury in the second half.