The debrief: Wolves are buying into Bruno Lage's plan

Bruno Lage. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

On paper, and considering the form table, they were favourites to beat Leicester on Sunday.

But in a difficult fixture they had to overcome the elements, a strong and tactically astute opposition and their own demons to record a vital victory.

An elite mentality

One word has been repeated over and over again for the majority of the season but particularly since the start of February – mentality.

Bruno Lage swears by it and his players are buying into it, as Ruben Neves showed by referencing the squad’s mentality as the reason they overcame Leicester.

Consistency in performances, as well as results, is certainly the preferred scenario but when Wolves are not at their best but still win, that elite mentality shines through.

On the pitch the team were too open defensively, lost some midfield battles and were not as fluid in attack, but their mental fortitude saw them through.

In what will be a challenging end to the season, that strength of mind will be crucial.

Squad strength

Not only is the harmony and attitude among the squad at an all-time high, but the competition for places has suddenly ramped up.

Pedro Neto’s return could spark more special moments this season. He is a truly gifted footballer and as the old cliché goes – his return is like a new signing.

Jonny – another excellent player – has been on the bench for the last three games but is yet to play, while Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera are finally back in full training but did not make the squad at the weekend.

In fact, those coming back from injury – which included a small knock to Joao Moutinho – meant neither Ki-Jana Hoever or Chiquinho made the squad on Sunday.

Wolves have gone from a depleted squad that is struggling to name a full bench, to a squad boasting a plethora of talents, meaning some will miss out every week.

The timing of this is exquisite. Wolves’ squad is arguably at it’s strongest now – despite losing Adama Traore – at a time when the team is fighting for Europe.

European run-in

Speaking of Europe – Wolves are certainly in the race.