Bruno Lage not concerned as Wolves star Ruben Neves closes in on Premier League suspension

Ruben Neves. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Neves has never been afraid to commit to challenges and is no stranger to a yellow card – after picking up eight in the league last season and nine the season before.

The all-action midfielder is currently on nine Premier League bookings and if he picks up one more in the next eight games, starting with the clash against Arsenal tomorrow, he will face a two-match suspension.

But Lage is adamant he does not want Neves to change his style or hold back.

Lage said: "I don't want him to think about this. Every game is hard and you cannot manage any player in that situation.

"To be honest, I have top midfielders – Ruben is an important player but if he isn’t there, we have a top player to replace him.

"Midfielders are the guys who are more at risk. Strikers don’t make too many fouls and defenders do more dangerous fouls, so it’s down to the midfielders to fight and win the duels. That's where most of the action happens and this kind of thing can happen.

"Ruben will play and we don’t think about that because I have a good solution to play in that position."

Neves has had a superb season so far and has been one of the catalysts for Wolves' impressive campaign, and Lage believes he is capable of carrying Wolves to the next level.

Lage added: "Ruben has done very well since the first day he came here. He has played 200 games for Wolves, he is one of the men who built the success of the club in the last four or five years. Ruben is 24 and at that moment where, if he continues to work and play like he is, he can put our team on a different level. He is doing a fantastic season and scoring goals again.

"He is married, with kids, he’s a family guy. Maybe he doesn’t use Instagram too much. He’s focused on the game."