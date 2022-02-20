Notification Settings

Wolves fans moved from North Bank seats for safety reasons

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished:

The adverse weather conditions forced a small section of Molineux's North Bank to be closed off for Wolves' clash with Leicester.

North Bank unsafe
North Bank unsafe

The cold, wind and rain came down for hours before kick-off and throughout the game as it tore through the stadium for yesterday's Premier League fixture.

As a result, there were safety corners in the NU1 block of the North Bank upper tier, which is housed in the corner near the Billy Wright Stand.

As the game kicked off stewards frantically closed the section off and had to move the affected supporters, as Wolves asked fans over the tannoy to remain patient.

The block remained closed throughout the game for 'precautionary measures' and the 300 fans that had seats there were all moved to seats elsewhere in the same stand. Some supporters were also seen standing on the steps watching the game.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

