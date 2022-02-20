Wolves fans moved from North Bank seats for safety reasons

North Bank unsafe

The cold, wind and rain came down for hours before kick-off and throughout the game as it tore through the stadium for yesterday's Premier League fixture.

As a result, there were safety corners in the NU1 block of the North Bank upper tier, which is housed in the corner near the Billy Wright Stand.

NU1 in North Stand closed for safety reasons, staff trying to find spare seats 😬 #wwfc pic.twitter.com/S322QgtSaF — Nathan Judah (@NathanJudah) February 20, 2022

As the game kicked off stewards frantically closed the section off and had to move the affected supporters, as Wolves asked fans over the tannoy to remain patient.