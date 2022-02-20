Wolves 2 Leicester 1 - Report

Neves scores (Getty)

A well-worked Wolves move allowed Ruben Neves to fire them ahead after 10 minutes but the visitors had plenty of chances in what was an extremely open first half.

Eventually they made one of those chances count as Ademola Lookman tapped home five minutes before the break.

As the second half got underway Leicester were on top but wasted several golden chances to take the lead.

Then, against the run of play, Daniel Podence rifled home his first Premier League goal of the season to give Wolves an unlikely lead.

Some luck, and some resolute defending, meant they held on to that advantage and secured their fifth league win in six games.

Bruno Lage made one change from the win at Spurs last week but stuck with the 3-4-3 formation.

Joao Moutinho made his return from a calf injury and came straight back into the starting XI, as Luke Cundle dropped to the bench.

But the big news for Wolves came on the bench as Pedro Neto made his long-awaited return after 10 months out with a fractured kneecap.

The squad changes meant there was no place for either Ki-Jana Hoever or Chiquinho. Wolves now have all of their injured players back in training, but Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera were also not included following their long-term injuries.

Brendan Rodgers made three changes from his side’s last Premier League outing, a 2-2 draw with West Ham, but stuck with the 4-3-3 formation.

Luke Thomas, Lookman and Marc Albrighton all came into the side. Harvey Barnes did not make the squad, while James Maddison dropped to the bench after falling ill in mid-week.

After losing the coin toss and being forced to kick towards the South Bank in the first half, both teams were also battling the elements as cold, wind and rain took hold at Molineux.

A small section of the North Bank upper tier was also causing disruption as supporters were being stopped from taking their seats due to ‘safety concerns’. Stewards spent the opening minutes of the game frantically trying to relocate those supporters elsewhere in the stadium.

Back on the pitch and the first big chance fell to Youri Tielemans within the first five minutes. The ball was worked to him on the edge of the box but he directed his free effort wide of the post.

Leander Dendoncker then got fans off their seats when he stole the ball and drove forward. In a two-on-two situation his low cross was aimed at Raul Jimenez but Ricardo Pereira did well to cut it out.

Just before the 10-minute mark Wolves took the lead. Jimenez did superbly well to bring down a loose ball in the box and lay it off for Neves who smashed it home from the edge of the box with a beautiful first-time shot.

But following the opening goal Leicester looked dangerous and got behind Wolves on several occasions. A strong Tielemans shot from outside the box was saved by Jose Sa but it almost landed at Lookman’s feet for a tap in, before Patson Saka had a powerful effort parried.

Molineux erupted in applause in the 16th minute for Wolves fan Harley Barnbrook who passed away aged 16.

Following Leicester’s spell of pressure Wolves had a good chance of their own when a Moutinho corner found Max Kilman but his free header was straight at Kasper Schmeichel.

Set pieces were seeming to cause Leicester issues as Wolves consistently looked dangerous. Another corner found Podence on the left side and after two flashy swivels he fed Rayan Ait-Nouri who whipped a dangerous left-footed shot inches wide of the post.

Lookman then had another glorious chance when a deep free-kick found him on the left flank but he snatched at his shot and watched it trickle wide. Leicester were also causing problems from set pieces as Wolves allowed too many to fly across the face of goal.

But Wolves kept coming and a good opportunity fell to Jimenez when the ball landed for him inside the box, but his effort on the turn was poor and wayward.

Referee Craig Pawson then had a decision to make when Podence kicked the ball at Lookman, who was on the floor after a foul had been given, and Lookman then reacted angrily and pushed Podence to the floor. Both players were given a yellow card.

In the 40th minute Leicester found their equaliser. A sublime ball from Tielemans slotted in between Romain Saiss and Conor Coady and found Albrighton on the left. His low cross across goal was begging to be tapped in and Lookman beat Kilman to the ball to finish.

Both sides entered the break level after a very open and frantic first half. Both teams had chances and although Wolves were threatening going forward, they were uncharacteristically open in defence.

In the opening stages of the second half Wolves were under pressure again as Leicester had several corners. The best chance fell to Wilfred Ndidi who reached a cross, but his header was tame and straight at Sa.

Leicester kept probing and an opening for Daka saw him unleash a shot at the near post, but it was also tame and easily collected by Sa.

After 58 minutes Wolves made a much-needed attacking change in order to get back in the game. Hwang Hee-chan was introduced for Moutinho as Wolves changed to a 3-4-3 formation.

Despite that, the next chance fell to Leicester again as Lookman squirmed his way into the box and curled an effort straight at Sa.

An excellent ball from Daka then had Lookman racing down the left and his cut back found Tielemans, who should have given Leicester the lead but watched his curling effort crash over the bar.

Leicester had their tails up and a dreadful Dendoncker pass handed Albrighton the ball and a chance on goal, but a huge tackle from Neves saved Wolves.

Then, against the run of play, Wolves remarkably took the lead. Ait-Nouri did very well on the left flank to march forward and feed Dendoncker. The ball was then worked back to Podence on the edge of the box and he rifled the ball into the bottom corner.

In the 80th minute Neto then stepped off the bench for his Wolves return, replacing goalscorer Podence, and entered the play with a huge ovation from the home supporters.

Despite the serious injury he suffered, the 21-year-old looked confident on his long-awaited return and responded to the chants from Wolves fans with an energetic start as he won the ball deep in his own half and then carried the team forward into Leicester’s final third.

But the visitors were still having opportunities on the transition and a curled effort from Maddison was inches wide of the top corner.

The Wolves bench were becoming increasingly frustrated as the team relinquished possession too easily as they looked to hold on to their lead.

With four minutes of injury time on the clock Leicester were throwing everything at it and Schmeichel came forward for a last minute corner. It was defended well and Neto raced forward looking for a goal with no goalkeeper in the net, but his long-range effort was wide.

That was the last action of the game as Wolves held on for a superb and vital victory.

Wolves: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho (Hwang, 58), Ait-Nouri (Marcal, 88), Podence (Neto, 80), Jimenez.

Subs not used: Ruddy, Gomes, Jonny, Cundle, Trincao, Silva.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Ndidi (Maddison, 74), Dewsbury-Hall, Lookman, Daka (Iheanacho, 74), Albrighton.