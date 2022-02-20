Steve Bull: Wolves are in a fantastic position

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

The supporters are jumping for joy at the moment because Wolves are in a great position and a real happy place with some great football.

We will have our ups and downs and we won’t win every single game – there’ll be some losses and draws mixed in – but we have to stick with our club and our club is on the up at the moment.

Against Arsenal it was a bit disappointing and we should have at least got something out of the game. It was a silly goal to give away but in the second half we piled on the pressure and forced Arsenal back, who are a team that certainly will be up there in the top six.

Against Tottenham it was one of the best all-round performances I’ve seen from Wolves.

They took the game to them, it was unbelievable, and Raul Jimenez was at his best.

Raul needed one or two people around him on the same hymn sheet but he’s not had that this season.

It used to be Neto or Traore, who knew where he was on the field, but now he has to work his socks off every single game and every chance he gets he tries to put it away. He’s the unsung hero at the moment because he’s working so hard and people are expecting him to score goals, but it’s a team game.

With Leicester next the first thing you have to do is have respect for them, because they’ve been up there a long time now.

They are having a bit of a blip at the moment but they’ll get out of it and Brendan Rodgers is a great manager.

Rodgers is showing a bit of frustration in his last few games but he is a shrewd and impressive tactician.

They always come to our place and do well, but I know Bruno will be focusing more on Wolves and whether we can continue this form.