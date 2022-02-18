Retro match report: England 5-2 Denmark – What happened when England last played at Molineux

England's Duncan Edwards thumps the ball clear, watched by teammates Billy Wright and Roger Byrne (PA) Tommy Taylor Left to right: Stanley Matthews, Duncan Edwards and captain Billy Wright. (Photo by Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images).

With one eye on the upcoming 1958 World Cup, Wolves captain Billy Wright – who was also captaining England for the 66th time in his career – led the national side out in front of 54,083 supporters on his home turf.

Manchester United striker Tommy Taylor got England off to the perfect start with a goal in just the second minute before he swiftly added his second 20 minutes later.

The visitors quickly fought back, however, and forward Ove Bech Nielsen netted to give Denmark hope.

As the second half got under way England continued to press forward and Taylor completed his first ever hat-trick for his nation with a 53rd minute strike that restored England’s two-goal lead.

With England seemingly in control, Nielsen once again made life uncomfortable when he scored his, and Denmark’s, second of the evening on the cold Wednesday night in December.

But the evening belonged to England and two Manchester United players, as Taylor and Duncan Edwards showed why they had taken United to the top of the First Division as they battled to defend their title.

Only two minutes after Nielsen’s second goal, Dudley-born Edwards delighted his family watching on in the crowd, and the passionate England supporters, by scoring his second ever goal for his country.

Dudley-born Edwards played inside-left and came in for the injured Johnny Haynes, but with England’s two-goal advantage once again restored, the midfielder proved that manager Walter Winterbottom had made the right decision in choosing him.

In the 77th minute he added his second goal and England’s fifth of the night to sink Danish hearts.

Both his strikes were booming long-rang efforts but Edwards also could have had a hat-trick if it wasn’t for goalkeeper Theill Drengsgaard, making his Denmark debut, who made a wonderful save to deny him.

Following that, Edwards also smashed the post with a sublime free-kick as the treble eluded him.

With a healthy lead England secured victory and proved why they were favourites for the upcoming World Cup.

Roger Byrne made it a trio of impressive performances from Manchester United players as he was the stand-out defender for England, alongside Wright who secured a victory for his nation in front of his adoring Wolves fans.