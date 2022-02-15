Dave Edwards: Raul Jiminez proves he is key to Wolves’ European hopes

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The game against Arsenal definitely seemed like a missed opportunity, especially when they’re down to 10 men in the second half.

It wasn’t down to a lack of trying, I was just a little bit disappointed with the bodies Wolves committed forward. There was some absolutely brilliant crosses coming into the box from everyone, but not once did we get across our man and force Arsenal to defend it properly.

At the time that made me think Wolves missed an opportunity in the transfer window to bring in a different type of striker – I know Kieffer Moore was linked heavily.

I don’t think he’s the answer to take Wolves forward, but as an impact player when you need a goal he is something different that Wolves would benefit from.

Thursday had me questioning where Wolves were going to go, but in typical style they bounced back and proved me wrong straight away and Raul Jimenez found that aggression against Spurs which we all know he has but has been missing for a couple of months.

It was probably one of his best performances of the season. When he plays well, Wolves play well, it is as simple as that.

He makes the ball stick and brings players into play. He doesn’t give defenders a second with his work-rate off the ball and he bullies them in all aspects.

Unfortunately he hasn’t been on that form enough this season, which you can understand with what he’s been through in the last year, but if he can replicate that performance more often it will give Wolves a platform to build off.

Wolves were electric in the first half and are right back in the hunt for the European places.

They took the game to Spurs and pressed high up the pitch.

A lot of it comes down to what Bruno Lage did tactically and he deserves a lot of credit for that.

The 3-4-3 didn’t work very well against Arsenal. He recognised he needed another midfielder against Spurs and it was brave to bring Luke Cundle in, who I thought did a fantastic job on his first start.

He kept things simple and moving. He never shied away from the ball.

Having that extra man in midfield massively helps Dendoncker, too. He has been poor in a two-man midfield but has been excellent in a three, with a bit more licence to roam.

I think they should stick with a three when Joao Moutinho is out because it suits the personnel.

But, for me the star of the show again was Ruben Neves. It was summed up that after only 28 minutes Spurs had to make a switch to try and get some pressure on him, because he was running the show.

He dictated everything. He was everything you want from a holding midfielder with his tempo and passing range.

Spurs tried to stop him but it didn’t work, he was still superlative even when Wolves were under more pressure in the second half, he was brilliant.

Defensively Wolves were also back to their best and Max Kilman, who has perhaps dropped off his usual levels in recent weeks, was incredible again. He was up against England captain Harry Kane, the best striker in the country, and he marshalled him all game.

Wolves have some tough games to come but every fan will be delighted with how this season has panned out so far.

The things I hear coming from the dressing room and around the club is that Bruno Lage has taken them to another level, it’s so encouraging for Wolves fans.