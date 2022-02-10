Wolves boss Bruno Lage feels Arsenal winner should not have stood

Wolves boss Bruno Lage (Getty Images)

A corner caused havoc in the Wolves area before Alexandre Lacazette beat Jose Sa to the ball and played it to Gabriel to finish from close range.

That goal decided the game but Lage felt the Arsenal striker impeded his goalkeeper for the goal.

"The first half was a balanced game," Lage said.

"I spoke in the break with the players and said I think we are a better team with better players than them and we have to believe. I wanted more tempo in the game and they did (in the second half).

"They did everything I asked and we created chances. We had plenty of chances to score but it's not new, especially at home, that sometimes we play and don't score goals and they score.

"Look at the way we suffered that goal today, I think it was a little bit strange.

"I saw some contact with the goalkeeper. I think the striker touched him, but we cannot find that excuse. We need to continue to go, play against strong teams with personality and create chances.

"But in the end it's hard when we don't get points or goals from this game."

Hwang Hee-chan returned from a hamstring injury but was an unused substitute for the game and was not seen warming up at any point throughout the fixture.

He was then spotted leaving the stadium in discomfort and holding his back and Lage has confirmed the winger was set to play off the bench but had an issue when he arrived at Molineux.

He said: "He was training well yesterday and I talked with the doctor. We took the decision for him to come and play 15 minutes and when he arrived at the stadium he felt his back. A spasm.

"He was on the bench but it wasn't possible for him to play in the game.

"We are doing so well, especially in December in January, that we forget we have a player like Hwang in the squad who is so important.

"Maybe one or two days and he can return, but it was strange."

Joao Moutinho also missed the game with a calf injury and is now in a race to be fit for the Spurs fixture on Sunday.

"I really don't know (how long he'll be out) and for tonight he was unavailable," Lage added.