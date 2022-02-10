'We lacked firepower': Wolves fans react to Arsenal defeat - WATCH

Wolves were looking to return to winning ways following a poor FA Cup defeat - but Gabriel handed his side a first half lead.
Gabriel Martinelli then saw red as Wolves peppered the Arsenal box but to no avail.
Jonny Drury caught up with Wolves fans after they watched their side slip to a 1-0 defeat at home to ten man Arsenal.
Wolves were looking to return to winning ways following a poor FA Cup defeat - but Gabriel handed his side a first half lead.
Gabriel Martinelli then saw red as Wolves peppered the Arsenal box but to no avail.