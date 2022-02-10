Notification Settings

'We lacked firepower': Wolves fans react to Arsenal defeat - WATCH

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury caught up with Wolves fans after they watched their side slip to a 1-0 defeat at home to ten man Arsenal.

Wolves fans react to Arsenal defeat - WATCH
Wolves were looking to return to winning ways following a poor FA Cup defeat - but Gabriel handed his side a first half lead.

Gabriel Martinelli then saw red as Wolves peppered the Arsenal box but to no avail.

