Dave Edwards: February make or break time for Wolves

Wolves came a cropper in the FA Cup clash with Norwich at the weekend (Getty Images)

I’d written in December that it was the season-defining run against the big-hitters – but this definitely is now against teams around them.

If they can come through these five games with a decent points return they are in a really strong position for a European place

Ten points would be an incredible effort, but I think it’s just a little bit worrying that the squad all of a sudden looks a little depleted.

The games come thick and fast as well, it’s not like they’ve got long breaks in between.

It will be a big ask for Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan to come straight into the team and perform after their injuries – they’ve been out for a long time, especially Neto.

Trincao hasn’t played too often this year and we won’t quite now how the Covid illness will have affected him.

That’s my main worry for the coming weeks and I just wonder whether that means they will go for a 3-5-2 more often and pack out the midfield.

You can see them doing that in the big games, to stop Arsenal and Tottenham – all of these ball-playing teams – from playing. Then you can play Raul and Daniel Podence up front while trying to introduce the other boys from the bench. That makes sense to me.

But you’re an injury away from a disaster, if you lose a midfielder or a Jimenez or Podence then it’s almost curtains for the season.

Wolves fans will be gutted at Saturday’s outcome in the FA Cup against Norwich.

There was real frustration in the fanbase and around Molineux at how the tie played out.

With a possible FA Cup run and how the league is going, you think it’s on course to be a real special season at Wolves. Going deep in the Cup could’ve taken it to another stratosphere.

It was just a flat performance. At Molineux, when a lesser teams comes, you can get that sometimes. Look at the Brentford and Burnley league games.

Fans really drive the performance in a big game and obviously it’s up to the players to help create an atmosphere.

It was up for the players to take charge and unfortunately they didn’t do that. I think the winter break came at the wrong time for Wolves.

What an achievement it was for Conor Coady to reach 300 games for Wolves. It’s great for him, and the consistency he’s done it over the last five years has been remarkable.

It took me the best part of nine years to get to 300! I averaged 30 games-a-season or so, I think Coads has managed a lot more minutes than me.

It couldn’t happen to a better person. I think the fans really appreciate what Conor does for the football club.

He’s a leader on and off the pitch. He’s almost the pinnacle of the football club, he leads it in a way no-one else can. Nuno and Bruno Lage have seen that.

Wolves fans are so proud to have someone like Conor Coady as captain of their football club. I guarantee almost every Premier League clubs would say ‘I wish we had someone like him as our captain’ – somehow who loves playing for the club, speaks so well, leads so well – he’s a model professional and a real asset to the city of Wolverhampton.