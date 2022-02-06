Wolves 0 Norwich 1 – Player ratings

Norwich City's Milot Rashica (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nelson Semedo. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

John Ruddy - 6

Ruddy, perhaps, could have done better for the goal but he did make a handful of good saves to keep Wolves in it.

Max Kilman - 7

A decent display from Kilman who made several good interceptions and did well on both sides of the back three.

Conor Coady - 6

A steady showing from Coady on his 300th Wolves appearance and he dealt with the danger fairly well.

Toti Gomes - 6

Gomes fell slightly out of position on a few occasions but did recover well in many different situations when Wolves were on the back foot.

Nelson Semedo - 6

Semedo had a few sloppy moments but improved in the second half and created some chances going forward.

Ruben Neves - 5

Too many misplaced passes meant Neves had an uncharacteristically poor game, particularly in the first half. He improved in the second half but, overall, had an off day.

Leander Dendoncker - 5

The midfielder worked hard and tried to get forward to support the attackers, before moving into defence late in the game, but it unfortunately did not work. His touch and passing was not cute enough to forge openings.

Joao Moutinho - 6

Certainly not a vintage Moutinho display, but he had a firmer grip over the game than his midfield partners.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 7

Perhaps Wolves’ best performer on the day, Ait-Nouri impressed most with his attacking runs in the second half and he could have secured an equaliser.

Fabio Silva - 6

Silva was quiet in the first half but much more lively in the second. He worked hard but often made runs that were not found.

Daniel Podence - 5

After a very good two months Podence put in his worst showing of the season. He was very flat in the first half and lost possession too often. In the second half he was better and was unlucky with one effort that hit the post, but then hesitated with other attempts.

Substitutes

Raul Jimenez (for Gomes, 64), 5, Chiquinho (for Dendoncker, 74), 6.