FA Cup: Wolves 0 Norwich 1 - Report

Wolves players dejected (Getty)

In what was a dismal first half of football, in which Wolves flattered to deceive, a late Kenny McLean header handed Norwich the lead.

Wolves came out in the second half with plenty of intent and looked much more threatening, but were too wasteful in front of goal with some early openings.

As the half progressed Wolves became increasingly frustrated and could not force through an equaliser as they crashed out of the cup.

Bruno Lage made one change to his side following the league win over Brentford two weeks prior, as he stuck with the 3-5-2 formation.

John Ruddy replaced Jose Sa between the sticks, as the first-choice goalkeeper dropped to the bench.

The fixture was a special occasion for captain Conor Coady who started and made his 300th appearance in a Wolves shirt, making him the 36th player in history to achieve that milestone for the club.

Raul Jimenez also returned from a calf injury but only made the bench having played for Mexico in their world cup qualifier on Thursday.

Wolves’ bench was depleted, however, after they allowed Bruno Jordao and Ryan Giles to leave on deadline day loans. Lage was only able to name seven substitutes as Francisco Trincao missed out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Romain Saiss was also given a rest following his exploits with Morocco at the African Cup of Nations and was not included in the squad.

Dean Smith made four changes to his side and changed to a 4-3-3 formation.

Michael McGovern, Sam Byram, Billy Gilmour and McLean all came into the side, with loanee Gilmour making his first appearance since December 28 after recovering from an ankle injury.

Mathias Normann also made his injury comeback having been sidelined since late November, but he only made the bench.

Just ahead of kick-off Norwich made a late change to their starting XI as Josh Sargent withdrew with illness and was replaced by Przemyslaw Placheta – making it five changes to their team. Young goalkeeper Jon McCraken then took the extra spot on the bench.

The first 10 minutes of the clash were fairly dull. Wolves dominated possession but were happy to knock the ball around without causing Norwich any problems, while the visitors were content to sit in their defensive shape.

After 15 minutes the first real chance fell to Norwich, and it was a big one. Adam Idah was sent through on goal with only Ruddy to beat but the goalkeeper stood firm to deny his former club an early lead.

That chance came as a surprise as Wolves’ defence had looked composed and untroubled in the lead up, but shortly after Idah got the better of them again as he popped up on the right flank and drilled in a low cross that just needed a touch.

When Wolves began to settle they started to influence the game further forward. Fabio Silva, who had been quiet until this 23rd minute chance, interchanged nicely with Daniel Podence and got a shot away that was deflected for a corner. The corner came to nothing.

Although Wolves were playing a 3-5-2, Leander Dendoncker was piling forward on the right of the midfield three at every opportunity and by playing further forward he was almost creating three attacking options alongside Silva and Podence.

But plenty of Dendoncker’s team-mates did not have the same attacking intent. Too often Lage was seen furiously screaming and gesturing for his team to attack directly down the flanks, but Wolves were too passive.

Norwich then opened them up again after Wolves failed to clear their lines. Idah took aim from the edge of the box but his effort was tame and straight at Ruddy.

On the stroke of half-time Norwich took the lead. A Gilmour free-kick from the left was met by McClean at the near post and his header evaded everyone and looped over Ruddy to find the bottom corner.

A terrible first half of football came to an end with the home fans frustrated and making it known with loud boos. Wolves were too passive and had no bite in attack, while Norwich could not finish their handful of chances until they were gifted the opening goal.

In the first seconds of the second half Wolves created their best move of the game so far when Silva released Dendoncker down the right and his cross flashed across the face of goal. Moments later Silva then danced beyond a couple of defenders in the box and released a cross of his own.

But Ruddy almost handed Norwich a second when he lost the ball in his box to Placheta, but the goalkeeper somehow won the ball back and danced beyond both Placheta and Idah to get out of trouble – to the delight of the home fans.

Wolves were certainly playing at a higher tempo, though, and Podence should have equalised. He was found by Nelson Semedo on the edge of the box and his low shot hit the post, bounced back and hit McGovern’s legs before the goalkeeper then claimed it.

The game was beginning to come to life and Semedo had a shot saved before Podence was put clean through but delayed his shot and was dispossessed by Byram.

Wolves introduced Jimenez after 64 minutes and moved to a 3-4-3 formation in an effort to get back into the game. Toti Gomes was replaced, meaning Dendoncker moved to right centre-back and Max Kilman switched to the left.

The hosts were still struggling to find that elusive equaliser and after 74 minutes Lage moved to four at the back for the first time this season, playing 4-4-2, as Chiquinho came on for his Wolves debut replacing Dendoncker.

But a huge last-ditch tackle from Semedo denied Milot Rashica as Norwich looked for a late second goal.

The home crowd were getting behind Wolves and their desperate search for an equaliser, but the team could not get the ball down and keep sustained possession. Too many sloppy passes creeped into their game and they missed the killer touch.

Wolves then had Ruddy to thank in the 86th minute when his smart save denied substitute Kieran Dowell.

For all of the attacking talents on display Wolves could not find a goal as Norwich, fairly comfortably, saw the game out and secured a place in the next round, ending Wolves’ FA Cup hopes.

Wolves: Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Gomes (Jimenez, 64), Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker (Chiquinho, 74), Ait-Nouri, Podence, Silva.

Subs not used: Sa, Hoever, Marcal, Cundle, Campbell.

Norwich: McGovern, Byram, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Gilmour (Dowell, 72), Lees-Melou, McLean (Normann, 66), Placheta, Idah (Pukki, 66), Rashica (Rowe, 82).