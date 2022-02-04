Wolves boss Bruno Lage named January manager of the month

Bruno Lage (Getty)

Wolves claimed nine points from nine during the month, starting with the club's first win at Old Trafford since 1980 when they beat Manchester United 1-0, before claiming wins over both Southampton and Brentford.

Lage received the award at the club's training ground and all the support staff joined him to collect the award.

“Thank you for this award,” Lage said. “I’m very proud because it was a good month for us. The performance of the team was very good and we achieved three wins in the Premier League with good performances and also with goals.

“I’m very proud to belong to this group of managers who have won this award, but the thing that is even more important than this award was the performance of the team during this month.

“We’re in a good way, we have 34 points and we had a good month. But the next challenge should be to continue in this way, to go to play with consistency, personality and ambition to continue to win.”

During the month, Wolves also progressed in the FA Cup fourth with a win over Sheffield United to make it a perfect start to 2022.

“We started the season well with good performances but we didn’t achieve the points we deserved,” he said.

“Until November, we were in the middle of trying to play good football, with solid performances and get the points we have, and I think we did that in December. We played strong teams, like Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea, and we were solid and consistent there.

“But the challenge for this month, it was to come with that consistency, but also with personality to play our game, especially with the ball – which we did, especially in the first game against Man United at Old Trafford.

“It was an amazing performance because we had that personality to have the ball, and we’ve continued to come with personality, consistency and performance, so when we have the ball, we’re not afraid of anything and we play our game, and we played very well against Man United, against Southampton and against Brentford – with solid performances and with goals.”

Lage beat Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Norwich City’s Dean Smith to win the award.