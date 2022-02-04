Bruno Lage expecting Wolves to face tough Norwich test

Bruno Lage (AP Photo/Dave Thompson).

They host Norwich in the fourth round on Saturday having not won the competition since 1960.

Wanderers blew a 2-0 lead with 11 minutes to go to lose 3-2 in extra time to Watford in their 2019 semi-final.

It is the closest Wolves have come in the last 62 years and, with just three winners coming from outside the traditional top six in the last 20 years, Lage recognises the challenge.

Wolves boss Lage said: "It is football, history and the process of clubs. With Nuno they had four amazing years and now it's about us to do our best. We can do that day by day, we cannot see three months ahead.

"To win competitions with Wolves, especially here when you have the best teams in the world, it's hard. The only thing we can control is our work.

"The players have been working (well) since the first day. We had two or three good performance against Leicester, United and Tottenham and we didn't win any points but I was confident.

"I was confident I would see the team grow up. That is the only thing we control in this job, the way we work. After that good things will come because we need time to work.

"The team has the consistency and personality to play the way we want."

Romain Saiss has returned from international duty with Morocco but will be given the weekend off while Raul Jimenez is expected to be available after Mexico duty and shrugging off a calf injury.