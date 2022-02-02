Jose Sa: I will fight for my Wolves family

Leander Dendoncker, Jose Sa and Conor Coady (Getty)

The goalkeeper has had a big hand in Wolves’ impressive first half of the season as he has helped his side into eighth in the league and four points off fourth with a game in hand.

But Sa says the ‘good moment’ of the team – who have won five out of their last six games – is down to the team as a whole as he vows to ‘fight’ for the club in the difficult upcoming fixtures.

“It is very good, we have a very good team with good people working with us,” he said.

“They help us a lot and for me it is a pleasure to play here in the Premier League because it is the best championship in the world.

“I will continue to fight for this team because the good moment is not mine, it is from all the team.

“We are like a family.”

When asked if he expected such a good start to life in English football, Sa added: “We didn’t start very well with three losses but we kept fighting and started winning.

“This good moment is from all of the team, it’s not about one or two players, all the team is fighting.

“We go up together. If somebody misses we have someone there to help and this is our target. Like I say, we are a family. Family!”

Meanwhile, Raul Jimenez has returned to training with the Mexico national side following his calf injury. The striker missed Wolves’ win at Brentford on January 22 but still travelled for Mexico’s World Cup qualifying games.