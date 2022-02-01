Wolves' Ryan Giles: Loans have been invaluable to my career

Ryan Giles (Getty)

The Telford-born defender made a late deadline day switch to Blackburn, where he will join a team fighting for promotion from the Championship.

Giles had a successful first of the season at Cardiff, where he notched nine assists, before being recalled by Wolves in January.

Earlier in his career he had spells on-loan with both AFC Telford United and Shrewsbury Town and the left-wing-back believes every one of his loans has added to his short career.

"It's massively (invaluable) for me and my career," Giles said on BBC Sport Lancashire.

"I've managed to get a good number of games under my belt now and good, different experiences. Every team I've been at has posed something different.

"I've had to adapt to different players and different styles, so it's all good for my learning development and ultimately it's made me a better player.

"This is a part of going out on loan, every team is in a different position and I've been able to experience teams that are fighting to stay in the division, like last season with Rotherham.

"Now I've come here and hopefully looking to get promoted to the Premier League."

Giles spent the month of January training with Wolves, where he is believed to have impressed head coach Bruno Lage.

It is hoped he will go on to fight for a first team place next summer.

Giles added: "We had the conversations with the Wolves manager and we thought it was best that I come and finish the second half the season strong out on-loan.

"Then it's just a case of getting in the car and getting up the Blackburn.

"I had a strong first half of the season so I was quite eager to get back out and finish strong.

"I definitely had a couple of choices but when you look at the grand scheme of things Blackburn are in a great position with a great squad and a fantastic manager, as well as a great fanbase.

"Looking at all the options I had I think it was a no-brainer for me to come here.

"The league position sells itself. You look at all aspects when you're looking to join a club on-loan, but being here at Blackburn and at a club that is fighting for promotion, that is something I was really eager to try and do.

"I'm ready whenever the manager needs me.