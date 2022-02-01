Wolves comment: An opportunity missed to help over-achieving squad?

Pedro Neto and Adama Traore (AMA)

Technical director Scott Sellars made it clear on January 5, saying that the club will not make a host of January signings but could move for the right deal.

Within that it was also made clear that January is a difficult month in which to do business – pair that with Wolves’ history in the winter market and it was obvious the club was never going to bring in several additions.

But the concern now is to what extent Wolves have weakened their side ahead of the second half of the season, with the side on the cusp of an excellent opportunity being eighth in the Premier League.

Letting Adama Traore go will split opinion and in this writer’s opinion, considering the difficulty Wolves had in tying him down to a contract, it was a risk worth taking.

What may prove to be a mistake is failing to make at least one key addition – particularly in midfield.

Wolves did not need to directly replace Traore as they do have Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan returning from injury and young signing Chiquinho could also get an opportunity.

But Wolves have again failed to sign a midfielder with only three senior options in the squad.

If any injuries occur in the middle of the park then Bruno Lage’s options are extremely limited.

Luke Cundle is thought of very highly but has limited experience, while the squad has been further depleted by allowing Bruno Jordao to leave on loan. Jordao needs minutes and the move to Grasshoppers will help him, but sometimes the team must come before a player and Wolves need numbers.

Although Hwang is technically still on loan, Wolves confirmed this month that they will be taking up the £12million option to make him a permanent signing in the summer.

Many supporters felt they should have waited until July to make the decision as he is just returning from a hamstring injury.

But those at Wolves felt that by committing to him now it would help the South Korean adapt and settle to life in England.

Lage is also a huge fan of the forward so his signature should be seen as a victory for those desperate to see the head coach create his own Wolves identity.

Toti Gomes’ return from loan and subsequent impressive performances mean Wolves were happy with the centre-back cover at the club, particularly with Romain Saiss due to return from the African Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Hayao Kawabe and Jung San-bin were unexpected signings that have been loaned out, while several youngsters such as Luke Matheson and Theo Corbeanu have picked up new loans in English football to help their development.

Overall, Wolves mainly recalled some young loans but then allowed most of them to go back out again, while also letting Traore leave.

Some will see that as weakening a side that is already, arguably, overachieving.

The squad certainly has enough quality to have a good second of the season and Lage has done a sterling job so far, but the fear is that Wolves may look back in May and, in hindsight, regret not building on the opportunity they have forged themselves.