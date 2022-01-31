Wolves unlikely to replace Adam Traore before transfer deadline

Adama Traore. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

With the January transfer window closing in England at 11pm tonight, Wolves have little time to bring in any reinforcements.

But after Traore sealed a return to Spain on Saturday, it is understood Wolves are unlikely to make any signings to replace to winger before the deadline.

With Hwang Hee-chan targeting a return to training this week and Pedro Neto back on the grass and hoping to join in with team training soon, Wolves are not expected to bring in a replacement for Traore.

The club also has Daniel Podence and Francisco Trincao in wide areas and it is thought there is plenty of competition for places.

Wolves also signed young winger Chiquinho this month, a winger who will stay with the club for the rest of the season and will not be sent out on-loan.

Although his minutes are likely to be limited, the 21-year-old also adds to the depth in the forward positions.

Traore’s return to the Catalan giants comes in the form of a loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy at around £29million.

The winger joined Barcelona when he was eight and made his first team debut nine years later before moving to Villa in 2015.

He later moved to Middlesbrough before arriving at Molineux in 2018 for £18million.

The 26-year-old has been sensational in spells during his time at Wolves, but inconsistency has resulted in increased bench time recently and unsuccessful contract extension negotiations.

Wolves’ technical director, Scott Sellars, said: “Adama has always acted with the utmost professionalism, however it is no secret that we have not been able to agree a new contract with him, despite protracted negotiations, and his desire at the moment is to play football elsewhere.