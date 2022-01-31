Oskar Buur has Wolves deal terminated by mutual consent

The defender, who moved to Molineux in 2017, made six senior appearances in old gold and black and headed home a late equaliser on his debut to earn Wolves a point against Hull in 2018.
Since then the 23-year-old has been a regular for the under-23s but also made appearances in the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League before a spell on-loan at Grasshoppers.
A Wolves statement read: "Everyone at Wolves would like to thank Oskar for his efforts in gold and black and wish him well for the future."