Oskar Buur has Wolves deal terminated by mutual consent

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished:

Oskar Buur has had his Wolves deal terminated by mutual consent.

The defender, who moved to Molineux in 2017, made six senior appearances in old gold and black and headed home a late equaliser on his debut to earn Wolves a point against Hull in 2018.

Since then the 23-year-old has been a regular for the under-23s but also made appearances in the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League before a spell on-loan at Grasshoppers.

A Wolves statement read: "Everyone at Wolves would like to thank Oskar for his efforts in gold and black and wish him well for the future."

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

