Oskar Buur has Wolves deal terminated by mutual consent

Oskar Buur (AMA)

The defender, who moved to Molineux in 2017, made six senior appearances in old gold and black and headed home a late equaliser on his debut to earn Wolves a point against Hull in 2018.

Since then the 23-year-old has been a regular for the under-23s but also made appearances in the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League before a spell on-loan at Grasshoppers.