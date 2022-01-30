Wolves comment: Adama Traore transfer a gamble that needed to be made

Adama Traore. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Opinion is split on the player and his ability, while he also has attributes that no other player in world football possesses.

Both can be true, though. Traore can be remembered as a footballer that got Wolves fans off their seats, as well as one that frustrated them to no end.

Following his £18million signing from Middlesbrough in 2018, the Spaniard had a difficult first season at Molineux, scoring once and notching three assists in all competitions.

But the following year it clicked and a partnership with Raul Jimenez resulted in Traore picking up six goals and 12 assists.

Last season the pandemic had a huge impact as Wolves returned to play in empty stadiums, before Nuno Espirito Santo was dismissed ahead of the current campaign.

Traore’s form dipped throughout these changes at the football club and in reality, he has never regained that 2019/20 form.

His speed and strength is simply incredible and he provided some amazing memories as a Wolves player – most notably when his brace secured a 2-0 win away at Manchester City in October 2019.

But it is also important to remember the player as a whole. He often frustrated supporters with his decision making and his finishing, particularly in recent seasons, left a lot to be desired.

Recency bias is too prevalent in football and Traore may be condemned for his fairly poor final season-and-a-half at Wolves, but it is essential to note the excitement he did bring in old gold and black.

Both can be true – Traore is an unusual talent that most teams would love to have, while Wolves also may not miss him a great deal.

Considering the saga that surrounded Traore’s contract negotiations, Wolves may benefit from that distraction being extinguished.

He did not suit Bruno Lage’s style and with Hwang Hee-chan and Pedro Neto returning from injury, the squad is still fairly well stacked in the forward areas.

Also, this move to Barcelona is a dream come true for a player who came through their academy – and by all accounts, Traore deserves it.

Despite the issues with his contract talks, Traore has continued to be a superb professional.

For all his flaws the 26-year-old has consistently put in the hours to make himself better and was often seen staying behind at training sessions to work on parts of his game.

He was a popular figure among his team-mates and, by all accounts, was a thoroughly nice man who wanted the best for Wolves.

“He deserves everything he gets,” said Conor Coady after Traore’s first goal of the season earlier this month.

“He deserves that goal because we can’t explain how hard he works in training because he’s one of the most hardest working players and people I’ve ever met in my life.”

For all of the extravagant descriptions of Traore as a player and fond memories of his time at Wolves, he could yet return to Molineux.

His move is a loan with a £29million option, yet with all the financial difficulties at Barcelona his permanent transfer is not cut and dry.

Wolves have taken somewhat of a risk in letting him go with no guaranteed fee for a player who has 18 months left on his deal, but it also feels like a good move for all parties.

Traore has got a dream move and an incredible opportunity, while Wolves have found a way to move on from his transfer saga.