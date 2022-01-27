Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves hospitality guests to be contacted about food and drink arrangements after fire

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonWolvesPublished:

Hospitality supporters at Wolves games are set to be contacted by the club about their tickets after a bar at the club was damaged by a huge fire.

Firefighters at Molineux
Firefighters at Molineux

It is believed that supporters with hospitality tickets at the club for the FA Cup game against Norwich City on Saturday, February 5 may be affected by the fire, which caused substantial damage to the bar in Sir Jack's Restaurant.

A third of the bar was left blackened and damaged in the fire and a kitchen area was also damaged, after a fire caused by a dishwasher in the hospitality area in the Billy Wright stand.

Hospitality ticket holders will be contacted by the club ahead of the cup match.

It is believed that supporters sitting in the regular seats in the upper and lower tiers of the stand will not be affected by the damage caused.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News