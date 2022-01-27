Wolves hospitality guests to be contacted about food and drink arrangements after fire

Firefighters at Molineux

It is believed that supporters with hospitality tickets at the club for the FA Cup game against Norwich City on Saturday, February 5 may be affected by the fire, which caused substantial damage to the bar in Sir Jack's Restaurant.

A third of the bar was left blackened and damaged in the fire and a kitchen area was also damaged, after a fire caused by a dishwasher in the hospitality area in the Billy Wright stand.

Hospitality ticket holders will be contacted by the club ahead of the cup match.