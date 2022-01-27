Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bruno Lage and Joao Moutinho nominated for top awards

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished:

Bruno Lage and Joao Moutinho have been nominated for January's Premier League manager and player of the month respectively.

Bruno and Joao Moutinho
Bruno and Joao Moutinho

Wolves carried on their excellent form from December into January with four victories from their four outings to start the New Year in style.

A famous win over Manchester United was followed up with maximum points over Southampton and Brentford.

To vote for Bruno - click here

Wolves also advanced to the FA Cup fourth round after a comfortable win over Sheffield United.

Moutinho’s superb month saw him score the winning strike at Old Trafford, their first win at United in 42 years.

He also was one of the stand-outs during the win over Southampton, before scoring his second goal in the month to lay the groundwork for the three points at Brentford, before setting up Ruben Neves’ winner.

To vote for Joao - click here

The Wolves head coach is up against Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), and Dean Smith (Norwich City).

The Portuguese maestro faces competition from Jarod Bowen (West Ham United), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), David De Gea (Man United), Jack Harrison (Leeds United) and James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Voting closes on Monday 31st January.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News