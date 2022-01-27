Bruno Lage and Joao Moutinho nominated for top awards

Bruno and Joao Moutinho

Wolves carried on their excellent form from December into January with four victories from their four outings to start the New Year in style.

A famous win over Manchester United was followed up with maximum points over Southampton and Brentford.

Wolves also advanced to the FA Cup fourth round after a comfortable win over Sheffield United.

Moutinho’s superb month saw him score the winning strike at Old Trafford, their first win at United in 42 years.

He also was one of the stand-outs during the win over Southampton, before scoring his second goal in the month to lay the groundwork for the three points at Brentford, before setting up Ruben Neves’ winner.

The Wolves head coach is up against Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), and Dean Smith (Norwich City).

The Portuguese maestro faces competition from Jarod Bowen (West Ham United), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), David De Gea (Man United), Jack Harrison (Leeds United) and James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).