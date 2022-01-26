Notification Settings

Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan revelling in a fresh start at St Mirren

Published: Last Updated:

Connor Ronan admits he is revelling in a fresh start after clinching St Mirren’s third consecutive win of 2022.

Connor Ronan of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leroy Sane of Manchester City.
The on-loan Wolves midfielder curled home a brilliant finish to seal a 1-0 win over Aberdeen on Tuesday.

It was St Mirren’s first home victory in four months – since Ronan scored twice in a 3-2 triumph over the same opponents – and the midfielder’s first goal in three months.

“I think I started off really well when I first came in," he said. "I started with a few goals and assists early on but I’ve probably dropped off a bit performance-wise since then.

“But the manager came in after the (winter) break and said it was a fresh start and I took that on board.

“I want to get my performances back to where they were at the start of the season and hopefully this is the start.”

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin tipped Ronan for full Republic of Ireland honours if he consistently produced finishes like Tuesday’s.

“It’s probably at the back of my mind,” said the under-21 international. “First and foremost you’ve always got to focus on your club football because that’s what’s going to get you in there.

“I’m just taking each game as it comes and hopefully chipping in with a few more goals and assists. That won’t do me any harm.

“I’ll just keep getting on with things and taking one game at a time.”

