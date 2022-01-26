West Brom Women 0 Wolves Women 3 - Report

WBA vs Wolves Women action (pic Stuart Leggett)

A tidy finish from Amber Hughes handed the visitors an early lead before Tammi George pounced on a goalkeeping error to launch a sensational 40-yard lob into the back of the net.

Jade Cross found a late third from close range to see Wolves continue their charge up the Women’s National League Northern Premier Division.

Under the lights at Sutton Coldfield Town’s ground, Wolves had the brighter start and saw plenty of the ball.

A strong run from Beth Merrick down the left flank almost set up Cross, before the ball fell to Ali Miller who had a sharp shot parried.

Albion goalkeeper Poppy Bastock was then called into action again shortly after when she stopped a strong Miller cross that was aimed at Cross.

WBA vs Wolves Women action (pic Stuart Leggett)

It did not take long for Wolves’ dominance to pay off, too, when they took an early lead after nine minutes. Miller again did well to cross from the right flank and Hughes brought the ball down with her back to goal before turning and finishing low beyond Bastock.

Albion were struggling to get out of their own half but one foray forward almost resulted in a chance when Wolves goalkeeper Shan Turner briefly spilled a long ball forward – but she gathered it on the second attempt with Albion players lurking.

Moments later another Albion attack saw a deep cross from the right find Hannah George at the back post and her fierce volley from 10 yards whistled past the post.

Albion’s clearest chance then came for Leanne Robinson. The forward was found with a through ball and squirmed her way through on goal, but her effort was saved.

Evie Gallop then had an effort hit the crossbar for Albion, before George went through on goal for Wolves but had her shot saved.

But Wolves then enhanced their lead through a 40-yard lob from George. The goalkeeper was out of position after beating Cross to a through ball and after her poor clearance landed at George’s feet, she pinged it into the net from near the centre circle.

Wolves then saw out the first half with their lead intact.

WBA vs Wolves Women action (pic Stuart Leggett)

Although it was quieter, the second half started in similar fashion to the first as Wolves dominated possession and created some half-chances on goal, with Cross going closest.

Wolves then smashed the crossbar with a free-kick as they continued to push for a third.

As the players tired the game entered a lull as both sides battled for sustained possession, but chances were at a premium.

WBA vs Wolves Women action (pic Stuart Leggett)

Some lofted crosses came in for Wolves, with players only inches away from connecting, but neither side was able to create something concrete.

In the end Wolves created one final chance as Cross finished from close range to wrap up the three points and hand Wolves a league double over Albion.

Wolves: Turner, Cooper, Price (Holmes, 55), E.Cross, George, J.Cross, Hughes, Darby (Gauntlett, 70), Morphet, Miller, Merrick.

Subs not used: Dicken, Butler, Elsmore.

West Brom: Bastock, Brown, Green, Davies, George, Greaves, Embley, Walklett (Dugmore, 65), Stamps, Gallop (Congrave, 85), Robinson (Mahmood, 65)