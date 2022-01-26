'Stunning strike' - St Mirren's on loan Wolves man nets a stunner - WATCH

The 23-year-old midfielder, who has been out on loan a number of times, joined the Scottish club in the summer and has played 15 games so far.
Last night, in a tight encounter, Ronan produced this stunning strike to hand his side a slender win.
St Mirren's on loan Wolves man Conor Ronan scored a stunner last night to help his side to a 1-0 win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.
