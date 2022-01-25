Wolves' Dion Sanderson joins QPR on loan

Dion Sanderson (Getty)

The versatile defender impressed on loan at Birmingham before being recalled by Bruno Lage earlier this month.

The Hoops currently occupy one of the play-off spots and the addition of Sanderson will further enhance their promotion push.

Wolves’ strategic player marketing manager Matt Jackson has welcomed the move and insists it will be a different challenge to the 22-year-old's spell at St Andrews.

“QPR have been in excellent form so far this season and are riding high near the top of the Championship.”

“For Dion to experience the expectations and pressure which face players in a team that is pushing for promotion will be a real advantage for him and his development.

“I’ve known their manager Mark Warburton for a long time. I know him well from my time as a player at Watford and I know the culture he likes to put into his teams, so I believe Dion will really benefit from his input in terms of playing style."

With surprise package Toti Gomes excelling at centre-back and Romain Saiss due to return from the African Cup of Nations next month, the move makes sense for all concerned.