POLL - Wolves best ever midfield pairings

By Jonny Drury

In today's column former Wolves' midfielder Dave Edwards insisted that the current midfield pairing of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho is the best Wolves have ever had.

COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR 2/12/01. WOLVES V ALBION AT MOLINEUX Wolves Alex Rae didn't have the last laugh but he did share a few laughs at Molineux.
There have been some top quality midfield duos for Wolves down the years - but how do they stack up against the current two.

Have your say on who you think comes top of the list - and what other pairings do you believe deserve recognition?

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

