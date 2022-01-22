Steve Bull: Writing on the wall with Adama Traore

Adama Traore (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

He’s a brilliant player, absolutely top drawer, but £15million is very undervalued for a player of his capability.

I was really pleased for him when he scored his goal against Southampton and that might give him that spark if he stays at Wolves.

But there’s a lot of speculation at the moment and it’s edging towards saying he’s going to move.

A lot of Wolves fans will not want to see him go and until that times comes he’s a Wolves player.

I would like to see him stay and sign a new deal but it’s the same when Nuno left, managers and players come and go – it’s one of those things.

Traore is probably frustrated because he’s been a bit-part player this season and he probably wants more playing time, which he’s not getting at the moment.

As a player you just want to play football and he might get that at another club.

His talent is absolutely unbelievable and his pace is scary. He could cause some damage in another side. I don’t think any supporter wants to see him lining up for another team against Wolves because of what he is capable of doing.

But if a move is on the cards, good luck to him and I thank him for what he’s done for the club.

Meanwhile, it was also nice to see Raul Jimenez get an important goal last week. Once you get one goal your confidence gets a big boost, it’s unbelievable how much one goal can help – you feel like 10 men!

I was also so proud to see Conor Coady score in front of the South Bank. The joy on his face was amazing. There’s nothing wrong with scoring in front of the other stands, but scoring in front of the South Bank is special.

Conor is the stalwart of the club and is keeping us together. He’s good on and off the pitch and is a top bloke and a brilliant player.