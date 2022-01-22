'Forget the noise, the boys were magnificent there!' Wolves fans on remarkable win over Brentford - WATCH

Wolves fans celebrate

Wolves’ first ever visit to the Brentford Community Stadium was an eventful one as the first stoppage came when Rico Henry and Mathias Jensen had a nasty clash of heads.

Then, after 30 minutes, a drone was remarkably spotted flying over the stadium and the players were forced to return to the dressing room.

A disjointed first half finally came to an end before the second was then delayed due to a problem with referee Peter Bankes’ communication equipment.

But the game sparked into life shortly after when Joao Moutinho fired Wolves into the lead.