Bruno Lage delighted with Wolves' professionalism in Brentford win

Bruno Lage (Getty)

Several bizarre delays, including a drone being flown over the pitch, resulted in a total of 26 minutes of added time over the two halves.

After a poor first half, in which neither side got into their flow, Wolves came off best in a thrilling second half that saw two beautifully crafted goals from Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves.

And Lage was pleased with how his side overcame the distractions to pick up another crucial win.

“It was a strange first half and the two breaks didn’t help the game’s rhythm,” he said.

“But we did very well in the second half, the break helped us and we came with that will to win the game.

“We started well and scored a goal and then they scored, they are very good from set pieces.

“But we came again and in the end we scored goals and I’m happy because we came with the personality to play our game with the consistency I have been asking from them.

“It’s very hard to play against this team, especially at home. I am happy because of the quality of our work.

“We know how they play, they bring a lot of energy. They beat Arsenal in the first game and had a fantastic game against Chelsea.

“In the end it was a very good day for us.”

Despite the transfer saga surrounding Adama Traore, with Tottenham Hotspur still in talks for his signature this month, the winger came off the bench in the 75th minute to help Wolves get back into the game.

In the dying minutes of the game, with Wolves hanging on to their 2-1 lead, Traore broke forward and thumped home a third goal before it was cruelly ruled offside by VAR.

And Lage praised the Spaniard for his professionalism in recent weeks as the transfer speculation surrounds him.

“The most important thing is the way he plays for us,” Lage added.

“He played again with energy and scored the third goal again. He scored last week and scored again, and the way he celebrated with his teammates and also with me.

“He’s a team player, a big professional and a lovely guy. I’m very happy with him.”

At full time Brentford boss Thomas Frank was handed two yellow cards – and a subsequent red card – for a confrontation with Wolves players.

Although he has refused to confirm which player he was unhappy with, it is believed he targeted his frustration at Moutinho.

“For me, I was frustrated we didn’t get a point but I was relatively calm going in there,” Frank said.

“There was a situation and there was a trigger and I got a yellow card for a confrontation with a Wolves player, so I turned around and said to Peter (Bankes) I could get a second one as well.

“He said I got the second one because I was too aggressive.

“I said to the players that I want them to control their emotions and not get yellow cards so I’m disappointed and sorry I didn’t control my emotions.”