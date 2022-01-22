Brentford 1 Wolves 2: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Wolves’ first ever visit to the Brentford Community Stadium was an eventful one as the first stoppage came when Rico Henry and Mathias Jensen had a nasty clash of heads.
Then, after 30 minutes, a drone was remarkably spotted flying over the stadium and the players were forced to return to the dressing room.
A disjointed first half finally came to an end before the second was then delayed due to a problem with referee Peter Bankes’ communication equipment.
But the game sparked into life shortly after when Joao Moutinho fired Wolves into the lead.
Ivan Toney smartly pulled the hosts level before Ruben Neves curled home a beauty to hand Wolves all three points on one of the strangest afternoons of football you will ever see.