Wolves unlikely to sign senior centre-back as Toti Gomes set to stay for the season

Toti Gomes (Getty)

The head coach previously said a new defender was his priority after Romain Saiss left for the African Cup of Nations.

But Lage now says a new signing is unlikely and the club have been preparing to cope until Saiss returns.

“The market is very hard in January to bring the right player, that’s why we prepare Marcal and Leander to play there and bring back Dion and Toti,” he said. “For now, with 10 days to go and hopefully Saiss will be back in a couple of weeks, I think we will stay like that.

“But you never know. If we have a chance to bring any player to fit the team, not just for four months and for the best deal, it is good for us.

“If not, I will not say to Jeff (Shi) or Scott (Sellars) to bring me a player just for four months. The players that come should be important to help the team go to the next level, not just to make the squad.”

Gomes came in for a surprise Wolves debut last week and impressed on the right of the back three – meaning he will now not go back to Grasshoppers on-loan.

“Toti will stay with us because he deserves it,” Lage added.

“At the moment I don’t know if he will play more games for us or not, but for what the kid did against Southampton he deserves to be with us until the end of the season.

“I think it was the best week of his life. First he played for Wolves in the Premier League, then it was his birthday, and then yesterday his daughter was born. What a week for him!”

Meanwhile, Lage also confirmed that new signing Chiquinho will also stay with the club for the rest of the season, while they are considering another loan for Dion Sanderson.

Lage added: “I talked with him (Sanderson) and I try to be honest with everyone, it was a hard decision to take. It was between him and Toti (to play against Southampton).

“I am very happy with him and he knows that.

“Let’s see until the end of the month what is better for him, to stay with us or to continue to play.”

Willy Boly is also back on the grass following his calf injury, but is yet to return to team training.

“He has started training outside, not with the team but with his physio, so it’s good news,” Lage said.