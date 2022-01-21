Wolves to adjust loan strategy as Fifa to enforce a limit on number of loan players

Molineux (Getty)

The new regulations announced by Fifa will begin from July and will limit clubs to a maximum of eight international loan signings and eight loaned out.

That will then drop to seven by the 2023-24 season and then six for the 2024-25 season and beyond.

That means Wolves will need to adjust their approach after sending 10 players out on overseas loans in the first half of the season.

There will also be a limit of three players coming in or going out to the same club. Earlier this season Wolves had four players on-loan at feeder club Grasshoppers.

The new rules do not apply to domestic loans, players under 21 or club-trained players – which are those that have been on the club’s books for three years between the ages of 15 and 21.

Meanwhile, Hayao Kawabe has returned to Grasshoppers on loan for the remainder of the season.

The midfielder signed for Wolves earlier this month from the Swiss club in a deal worth £500,000.

Striker Leonardo Campana has also ended his Grasshoppers loan and joined Inter Miami on loan for the next six months.