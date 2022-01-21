Thomas Frank still proud despite Brentford's worst form of the season heading into Wolves clash

Brentford boss Thomas Frank (PA)

But manager Thomas Frank still has his side playing some impressive football as they created several big chances in the first half against Manchester United on Wednesday night.

In the end, United’s quality shone through and they left the capital with a 3-1 victory, condemning Brentford to a third consecutive top flight loss and their fifth loss in six games.

Following that game a bullish Frank was pleased with his side’s display.

“Unbelievably proud of my team. We are the smallest club in the Premier League, Manchester United the biggest,” Frank said.

“We destroyed them in the first half, they didn’t have a sniff, three huge chances and there could only have been one winner of this game. They are unbelievably lucky. I know all the stuff about taking chances. They changed the system against little Brentford.”

Now, Brentford welcome in-form Wolves to West London.

They will be eager to replicate their performance at Molineux in September when their high-pressing tactics demolished Wolves on their own turf and led to a dominant 2-0 win.

Ahead of the game they are expected to have no new injury concerns.

The Bees continue to be without a number of players, including David Raya (knee), Charlie Goode (hamstring), Mathias Jorgensen (thigh), Julian Jeanvier (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hip).