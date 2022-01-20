Wolves turn down £15m Spurs offer for Adama Traore, reports suggest

Adama Traore (Getty)

Spurs, then managed by former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, came in for Traore in August but Wolves turned down their advances.

The Spaniard had been in talks with Wolves over a new deal for around a year by that point, after signing a five-year deal in 2018 following his £18million move from Middlesbrough.

Following Spurs’ summer interest Wolves reopened negotiations over a new and improved deal for the forward but talks have been ongoing for some months and the relevant parties have yet to come to an agreement.

Now, Spurs have reportedly made a £15million offer that has been swiftly turned down by Wolves.

Bruno Lage has expressed his desire to keep Traore this window, despite the winger having only 18 months left on his deal and talks over a new contract have not progressed. So far, Spurs are yet to match Wolves’ valuation of Traore which is reported to be £20million, but Wolves may be forced to cash in if they cannot tie him down to a new contract.

If he does make that move to the capital, it is also reported that new Spurs boss Antonio Conte would utilise him as a right-wing-back.

The 25-year-old has endured a difficult first half to the season littered with inconsistencies, meaning he has been in and out of the team.