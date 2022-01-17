Who is Chiquinho? The lowdown on Wolves' first signing of the transfer window

Wolves close in on new Portuguese winger

Who is Chiquinho?

The winger hails from Cascais in Lisbon, and was picked up by Sporting Lisbon back in 2009 - before going on to spend ten years in the youth system at the club.

During his time in Sporting's academy, the youngster spent time on loan at two clubs including neighbouring side Estoril - and this would be the club where he would ultimately end up signing upon his departure from Sporting in 2019.

Months after penning a permanent deal with the Liga Portugal 2 side - he made his debut before scoring his first professional goal in February 2020 against Casa Pia AC.

The following season Chiquinho would feature 13 times for Estoril - helping them return to the Primeira Liga as title winners and in the opening half of their first season back in the top flight he has made 15 appearances and scored on three occasions in the Canaries rise to sixth in the table.

The wide man has also been capped once by the under 21 national side.

What can fans expect?

Many in his native Portugal have compared the 21-year-old, who can play on either flank, to former Manchester United man Nani.

Known in the Premeira Liga for being a skilful and pacey winger, Chiquinho has played a pivotal role in the newly promoted side's success since they returned to the top flight in Portugal last summer.

Out of his 15 appearances, only nine have been from the start and in that time he has registered three goals and three assists - with many in Portugal believing that this really is a breakthrough season for the winger.

Highlights of Chiquinho suggest that the winger is very direct and powerful - but also has other sides to his game than just raw pace.