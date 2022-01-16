Wolves 3 Southampton 1 – Player ratings

Conor Coady. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 9

By now Sa is surely one of the best goalkeepers in the league. A handful of superb saves kept Wolves in the game when they needed it.

Max Kilman - 8

Another consistent and solid performance from a defender who looks so comfortable at this level.

Conor Coady - 9

A deserved goal for the captain who has been rewarded for his excellent form.

Toti Gomes - 8

Making a massive step up in competition and making his Wolves debut, Gomes impressed. He was calm, assured and confident in what was a difficult ask for the youngster.

Nelson Semedo - 7

Semedo has been in brilliant form of late and although he did well against Southampton, he allowed some sloppy passes to creep into his game.

Joao Moutinho - 9

Another vintage performance from Moutinho who kept everything simple but did it exceptionally well. He performed exquisitely against a good Southampton midfield.

Leander Dendoncker - 7

A solid but not spectacular showing from Dendoncker who recycled the ball well and got into the positions he needed to.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 8

Another good showing from the young wing-back who proved his worth offensively and defensively.

Francisco Trincao - 6

Trincao got into some good positions and showed regularly for the ball, but then failed to make those chances count. His delivery and passing was wayward.

Raul Jimenez - 8

Jimenez slotted his penalty away calmly and linked up well with the players around him. He is yet to get back to his best, but this was a step in the right direction.

Daniel Podence - 8

Podence is continuing his impressive form and was the stand-out forward player again. He is extremely intelligent on the ball and links up with his team-mates well. He did overplay at times, but he still impressed.

Substitutes

Adama Traore (for Trincao, 78), 8, Fabio Silva (for Jimenez, 80), 7, Luke Cundle (for Podence, 94).