Wolves 3 Southampton 1 – Player ratings

Jose Sa - 9
By now Sa is surely one of the best goalkeepers in the league. A handful of superb saves kept Wolves in the game when they needed it.
Max Kilman - 8
Another consistent and solid performance from a defender who looks so comfortable at this level.
Conor Coady - 9
A deserved goal for the captain who has been rewarded for his excellent form.
Toti Gomes - 8
Making a massive step up in competition and making his Wolves debut, Gomes impressed. He was calm, assured and confident in what was a difficult ask for the youngster.
Nelson Semedo - 7
Semedo has been in brilliant form of late and although he did well against Southampton, he allowed some sloppy passes to creep into his game.
Joao Moutinho - 9
Another vintage performance from Moutinho who kept everything simple but did it exceptionally well. He performed exquisitely against a good Southampton midfield.
Leander Dendoncker - 7
A solid but not spectacular showing from Dendoncker who recycled the ball well and got into the positions he needed to.
Rayan Ait-Nouri - 8
Another good showing from the young wing-back who proved his worth offensively and defensively.
Francisco Trincao - 6
Trincao got into some good positions and showed regularly for the ball, but then failed to make those chances count. His delivery and passing was wayward.
Raul Jimenez - 8
Jimenez slotted his penalty away calmly and linked up well with the players around him. He is yet to get back to his best, but this was a step in the right direction.
Daniel Podence - 8
Podence is continuing his impressive form and was the stand-out forward player again. He is extremely intelligent on the ball and links up with his team-mates well. He did overplay at times, but he still impressed.
Substitutes
Adama Traore (for Trincao, 78), 8, Fabio Silva (for Jimenez, 80), 7, Luke Cundle (for Podence, 94).
Subs not used: Ruddy, Moulden, Sanderson, Giles, Jordao, Campbell.